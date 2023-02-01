English
    New slabs, more rebate — 5 big personal income tax changes in Budget 2023

    In a major boost to the new income tax regime, Budget 2023 increases rebate and exemption limits, rejig tax slabs and reduces tax slabs.

    Preeti Kulkarni
    February 01, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
    Eligible and specified professions whose turnover is between from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh will benefit from Budget 2023's announcement of Presumptive Tax Scheme

    In a major boost to the new income tax regime and to make it more appealing to the common man and woman, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced crucial changes to the new income tax regime.

    Here is a look at the measures she spelt out in the budget for FY 24 she presented in Parliament on February 1.


    Additional rebateBudget 2023 has provided a rebate on income earned up to Rs 7 lakh, up from Rs 5 lakh earlier. Those earning income of up to Rs 7 lakh will not have to pay any tax. To be sure, this will help only those whose income is up to Rs 7 lakh.

    Budget 2023 I-T slabs tweaked