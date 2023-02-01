Budget 2023: Govt removes tax exemption in traditional insurance policies with premium over Rs 5 lakh

ULIPs with an annual premium of over Rs 2.5 lakh per year have lost this exemption in the 2021 Budget.

Income from traditional insurance policies where the premium is over Rs 5 lakh will no more be exempt from taxes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech for the financial year 2023-24.

The proposal intends to limit income tax exemption from proceeds of insurance policies with very high value.

It has been proposed that where the aggregate of premium for life insurance policies — other than unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) — issued on or after April 1, 2023, is above Rs 5 lakh, income from only those policies with aggregate premium up to Rs 5 lakh will be exempt.

“This will not affect the tax exemption provided to the amount received on the death of the person insured. It will also not affect insurance policies issued till March 31, 2023,” the finance minister said.

According to experts, this is a negative move for the insurance sector.

“While this will dampen the interest of individuals to buy high-value traditional insurances, it will increase the focus on term plans and pure risk covers which is good. A concern is that it should not result in a significant shift towards purely investment-oriented unit link insurances,” said Kapil Mehta, Co-Founder, SecureNow Insurance Broker.

Ahead of the Budget 2023-24, insurance companies were seeking a separate tax deduction basket for life policies and a higher limit for health premium from the government.

"The Union Budget has always been about introducing newer reforms in the system for betterment of the country and the economy at large. Removal of tax-free status on certain life insurance policies, with premium above 5 lakh will not dampen the spirit of insurers and consumers at large. People have understood the significance of insurance and living with a financial cushion, during the worst times in life. There could be a certain shift in focus from consumers towards term plans, pure risk covers and investment-oriented unit link insurance," said Balachander Sekhar, Co-Founder of RenewBuy.