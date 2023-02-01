English
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023 | Old vs new tax regimes: Who should make the switch?

    High earners with incomes of over Rs 60 lakh could find new tax regime beneficial, while people in the lower income brackets who claim multiple deductions will still be better off with the older tax regime

    Moneycontrol PF Team
    February 01, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget in Lok Sabha on February 1. (Image: AP)

    Is the freshly-revamped new tax regime worth your while? The answer depends on your income level and the total deductions you claim.

    Not surprisingly, those in the highest tax bracket of over Rs 5 crore will stand to benefit the most, thanks to reduction in effective tax rate from 42.74 percent to 39 percent under the new tax regime, at par with those with incomes of between Rs 2-5 crore.

    So, if your income is Rs 5.5 crore, you will save close to Rs 20.22 lakh every year if you shift to the new, minimal exemptions tax regime, according to EY India's post-Budget calculations.

    Those in middle-income tax brackets (who claim multiple deductions under section 80C, 80D amounting to at least Rs 3.75 lakh) would do well to stick to the old regime.