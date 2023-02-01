Budget 2023 | Old vs new tax regimes: Who should make the switch?
High earners with incomes of over Rs 60 lakh could find new tax regime beneficial, while people in the lower income brackets who claim multiple deductions will still be better off with the older tax regime
February 01, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget in Lok Sabha on February 1. (Image: AP)
Is the freshly-revamped new tax regime worth your while? The answer depends on your income level and the total deductions you claim.
Not surprisingly, those in the highest tax bracket of over Rs 5 crore will stand to benefit the most, thanks to reduction in effective tax rate from 42.74 percent to 39 percent under the new tax regime, at par with those with incomes of between Rs 2-5 crore.
So, if your income is Rs 5.5 crore, you will save close to Rs 20.22 lakh every year if you shift to the new, minimal exemptions tax regime, according to EY India's post-Budget calculations.
Those in middle-income tax brackets (who claim multiple deductions under section 80C, 80D amounting to at least Rs 3.75 lakh) would do well to stick to the old regime.
For instance, if your gross total income is Rs 11 lakh, you will end up paying Rs 18,200 more if you switch to the new regime. This is because your total deductions of Rs 3.75 lakh bring down the taxable income under the old regime.
If your income is Rs 16 lakh, Rs 60 lakh or Rs 2.2 crore, you could choose either of the regimes without any impact on your tax outgo, according to EY India. However, here, the new regime might be beneficial due to the lower compliance burden it demands.
The new regime, introduced in Budget 2020, offers minimal exemptions, but lower tax rates compared to the older tax regime, which continues to co-exist.