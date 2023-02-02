English
    Union Budget 2023: Sops to marine products cheer up the seafood industry

    A sub-scheme of the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana will be launched with a targeted investment of Rs 6,000 crore to further enable activities of fishermen, fish vendors, and micro and small enterprises, improve value-chain efficiencies, and expand the market.

    PK Krishnakumar
    February 02, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST
    (Representational Image)

    The Union Budget 2023 has announced certain incentives for the fisheries and marine products sector, which, the industry believes, will help reduce production cost and boost exports.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a sub-scheme of the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana will be launched with a targeted investment of Rs 6,000 crore to further enable activities of fishermen, fish vendors, and micro and small enterprises, improve value-chain efficiencies, and expand the market.

    She also announced duty reduction for the key inputs for shrimp feed.
    “The Rs 6,000-crore scheme will help provide better facilities for fishermen and raise productivity at a time when marine product exports are facing headwinds in foreign markets because of recession and other problems,’’ said Jagdish Fofandi, national president of the Seafood Exporters Association of India.

    After a record export of $7.76 billion in FY22, the government had fixed a target of $8.6 billion for marine products in the current year. The seafood industry is sceptical about achieving it as shipments have slowed down in the last few months.