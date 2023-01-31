English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Economic Survey 2023: How growth keeps missing Survey forecasts

    The Economic Survey for 2022-23 has forecast real GDP growth for next year at 6.5 percent. But going by the recent performance of these forecasts, actual growth may undershoot the forecast again

    Siddharth Upasani
    January 31, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
    Over the last five years, actual GDP growth has missed the midpoint of the Economic Survey's forecasts by a massive 409 basis points on average.

    Over the last five years, actual GDP growth has missed the midpoint of the Economic Survey's forecasts by a massive 409 basis points on average.

    The Economic Survey for 2022-23 has forecast a real GDP growth rate of 6.5 percent for the next financial year, in a range of 6-6.8 percent. And even though we are two months away from the start of 2023-24, the forecast feels out of reach.

    In fact, if one looks at the growth forecasts made by the last five Economic Surveys, they have all been missed.

    optimistic forecasts 3101

    Over the last five years, actual GDP growth has missed the midpoint of the Economic Survey's forecasts by a massive 409 basis points on average.