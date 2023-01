Outlooks on the long-term ratings of all four banks remain stable.

Rating agency Moody's has upgraded the long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of four PSU banks.

While the long-term rating for the State Bank of India was maintained at Baa3, the ratings for Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and Punjab National Bank were upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1.

Outlooks on the long-term ratings of all four banks remain stable.

