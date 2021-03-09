Volvo XC40 Recharge EV SUV launched in India

Volvo recently announced the XC40 Recharge electric SUV in India. It will be the Swedish automaker’s first electric SUV based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is expected to feature a price tag of around Rs 60,00,000, according to ZigWheels. Booking for the SUV will commence in June with deliveries set to take place later in October.

Under the hood, the XC40 Recharge packs a 150kW dual-motor AWD setup, pushing out 408PS and 660Nm of torque. Volvo’s premium electric SUV can go from 0 to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 180kmph. The electric SUV’s 78kWh battery pack aids it in delivering a WLTP (World harmonized Light-duty vehicles Test Procedure)-claimed range of 418km.

The XC40 Recharge is capable of fast charging from 0 to 80 percent within 40 minutes. The electric XC40 is the first Volvo model equipped with a new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform with software developed by Zenuity. Both the interior and exterior of this electric SUV is similar to that of the standard Volvo XC40, apart from the addition of a covered front grille.

Additionally, the XC40 Recharge also comes with a Google Android OS infotainment system that features built-in apps and services like Google Play Store, Google Maps, and Google Assistant. The petrol counterpart of the XC40 Recharge is currently available for around Rs 40,00,000 in India.