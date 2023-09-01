Royal Enfield rolls out next-gen Bullet at starting price of Rs 1.73 lakh; to be equipped with J-series engine

This model sees a refreshed design, while retaining the classic Bullet 350 styling of the outgoing version (Representative image)

Royal Enfield on September 1 launched the new-generation Bullet 350 motorcycle at a starting price of Rs 173,562 for the base variant, mid range at Rs 197,436 and top end at Rs. 215,801 (all ex-showroom).

To be positioned between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350, the bookings for the all-new Bullet will start from today and deliveries will commence from September 3. Once commercially available, it will be taking on the Honda H'ness CB350, Jawa Forty Two, among others 350cc motorcycles.

Speaking about the launch of the new 2023 Bullet, B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “We have purposefully endeavoured to retain the essence of the legacy of the Royal Enfield Bullet as it readies to transition to a new form and avatar and steadfastly rides on to a century and beyond”

The bikemaking arm of Eicher Motors had revealed that the next-generation Bullet will be equipped with the the new J-series engine that does its duty on other RE models such as Hunter 350, Classic 350, and Meteor 350.

It is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine, which puts out a peak power of 20.2 bhp and a max torque of 27 Nm and is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

This model sees a refreshed design such as redesigned headlights and taillights, while retaining the classic Bullet 350 styling of the outgoing version. Available in five colour options-Military Red, Military Black, Standard Maroon, Standard Black and Black Gold.

The 2023 Bullet also gets a new digital-analogue instrument cluster with an LCD screen, a new handlebar, a switchgear as well as a USB port. The top-spec variant has received a blacked-out engine and other parts.

The automaker also stated that the new Bullet will be launched in Europe too by October-end.

