TVS Motor launches performance electric crossover TVS X for Rs 2.5 lakh

TVS Motor, on August 23, announced the launch of its new electric scooter, the X at an introductory price of Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Bookings for the TVS X electric scooter will start on August 24 at midnight. The company stated deliveries will start in December, initially in Bengaluru, followed by other Indian cities by March 2024. After i-Qube, the TVS X will be the second electric scooter from the manufacturer in the India line-up.

The new electric product, a crossover electric two-wheeler, has been designed and developed to target a new segment of customers – Gen Z and millennials.

“What we are showing today is a completely vertically-integrated electronic architecture, battery management systems, electric motor systems, software etc everything developed in-house. TVS X is the reflection of the vision of TVS Motor and what the brand stands for,” said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company. He added, "The

TVS X embodies innovation with a disruptive mindset. It has sustainability at its core and embodies the next era of clean mobility. With its remarkable performance, premium aesthetics, and integrated, intuitive, and personalised experiences, we believe it will redefine mobility worldwide.”

TVS X is equipped with 4.4-kW battery capacity. The scooter has a max speed of 105 kmph and promises to traverse 140 km in full charge. It comes with an impressive acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in 2.6 seconds. It has also incorporated a host of new features.

At this price, the scooter is not eligible for the central government’s FAME-II subsidy. A portable 950-watt charger will add Rs 16,275 to the scooter’s price, and buyers will also have the option to get a 3 kW home charger at added cost.

The company hopes to make the product available in the top 15 cities by the end of Q4 of this fiscal. It may plan to sell the product outside the country from next fiscal.