Hero MotoCorp receives more than 25,000 bookings for Harley-Davidson X440

The Harley-Davidson X440 is a collaboration between the Harley-Davidson brand and Hero Motorcorp.

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest manufacturer of motorcycles, has received 25,597 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 so far. The booking window opened on July 4 and is now closed; the new window will be announced soon, the company said in a press release on August 8.

Hero MotoCorp will start production of Harley-Davidson X440 in September at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana in Rajasthan and commence customer deliveries October onwards.

Also Read | Aspirations ride high on Hero-built Harley-Davidson X440

The introductory ex-showroom prices have now been revised and the revised prices for the Denim, Vivid and S variants will be Rs 2,39,500, Rs 2,59,500 and Rs 2,79,500, respectively.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp shares surge 4%, lead Nifty50 gainers on strong Harley Davidson X440 bookings

Commenting on the development, chief executive officer at Hero MotoCorp Niranjan Gupta said, “We are delighted with the customer response to Harley-Davidson X440. It is heartening to see the confidence shown by the customers in Hero MotoCorp’s foray into this segment ... and that majority of our bookings are coming from the top end model, indicating that customers are willing to pay higher price for the right brand and right model. This is just the beginning of our journey to win in the premium segment."

The Harley-Davidson X440 is a collaboration between the Harley-Davidson brand and Hero Motorcorp.

Also Read | Harley-Davidson X440's online bookings close August 3, deliveries from October