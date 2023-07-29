Harley-Davidson X440's online bookings close August 3, deliveries from October

Stylistically, the X440 follows the iconic Harley-Davidson brand characterisation.

Hero MotoCorp will on August 3 close online bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 motorbike, which generated “highly positive response” after the launch on July 3, the company has said.

Test rides for pre-booked customers will begin from September 1, the Indian company, which has tied up the iconic American bike manufacturer, said in a statement on July 28.

“It is heartening to see the increasing inflow of enquiries and bookings for Harley-Davidson X440. The volume so far has surpassed our expectations and we have reached a point where we have decided to close the online booking channel temporarily,” Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said.

The response reflected the love and trust riding enthusiasts held for Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp, he said.

Hero MotoCorp will start production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September at its Garden Factory at Neemrana in Rajasthan. Deliveries will commence from October on a prioritised basis as per booking dates.

“The ramp-up of production capacity is already in progress in response to the demand trends. The resumption date of online bookings and the price for the next window will be announced later,” the statement said.

Details

The X440 is available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S at introductory prices of Rs 2.29 lakh, Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.69 lakh, respectively.

Stylistically, the X440 follows the iconic Harley-Davidson brand characterisation. It features a modern-retro design, inspired by the Harley-Davidson XR1200. The other design elements include a circular LED headlamp, flat handlebar, round, fully digital instrument cluster, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and so on.

The Harley-Davidson X440 marks Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson’s foray into the 440cc segment for the first time in India.

Customers can book the X440 on www.HarleyDavidsonx440.com with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. Bookings can be done on Hero MotoCorp’s website or through the company's authorised dealerships and at all Harley-Davidson dealerships.

The roadmap

With the launch of X440, Hero MotoCorp is looking to gain a foothold in the premium segment over the next two years.

“The focus is on Harley’s X440 for the Indian market ... We are going one step at a time, and this is for the first time that Hero has gone into this specific segment and worked with this engine size,” Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal said on July 4.

On the road ahead for the collaboration Munjal said, "We want to go out there and prove ourselves, get our customers, get them satisfied, get into large volumes, thereafter, we can always look at possibilities going forward."