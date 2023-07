1/5 Harley-Davidson on July 3 launched the X440, jointly developed with Hero MotoCorp. The premium motorcycle features a single-cylinder, 440cc, oil and air-cooled engine producing 27bhp of power and 37Nm of torque.

2/5 The Harley-Davidson X440 becomes the first premium motorcycle to be introduced under the licensing agreement between the two brands.

3/5 The Harley-Davidson X440 marks Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson’s foray into the 440cc segment for the first time in India. The picture shows Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, with Harley Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz astride the Harley X440

4/5 It is now the most affordable Harley-Davidson bike you can buy with prices starting at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).