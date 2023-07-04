Harley-Davidson X440 booking starts today at 4.40pm. Here's how much you have to pay

The Harley-Davidson X440 comes at an aggressive starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh ex-showroom.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, is poised to open bookings of its newly launched premium X 440 motorcycle on July 4 at 4.40 pm across the country.

Customers can book the most affordable Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle online by visiting www.HarleyDavidsonx440.com with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. Bookings are available from 4.40 pm on July 4 on Hero MotoCorp’s website or through the company authorised dealerships.

Additionally, those interested can also book the Harley-Davidson X440 at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country.

Hero MotoCorp on July 3 launched Harley- Davidson X440, a fully indigenized 440cc motorcycle it has co-created with the US-based cult motorbike maker. The motorcycle is available in three variants—Denim, Vivid and S at an introductory price point of Rs 2.29 lakh (Denim), Rs 2.49 lakh (Vivid) and Rs 2.69 (S), respectively.

Deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440 will start from October 2023 onwards.

Powering the X440 will be a newly-developed 440 cc single-cylinder which is oil and air-cooled that redlines at 8,000 rpm.

The motorcycle features a modern-retro design, inspired by the Harley-Davidson XR1200. The other design elements include circular LED headlamp, flat handlebar, round fully digital instrument cluster, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and so on.

The Harley-Davidson X440 marks Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson’s foray into the 440cc segment for the first time in India. The motorcycle will be made at Hero MotoCorp’s Neemrana facility in Rajasthan.

With the launch of X440, Hero Moto Corp is looking to gain a foothold in the premium segment over the next two years.

Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal acknowledged that Harley plays a vital important role for the company in the entire premium strategy. While the company has rolled out some products, which are very successful, with Harley, there is clearly a large amount of learning for the homegrown company in the development of large-sized engines.

On exports of X440, the Hero MotoCorp chief said the focus remains on the domestic market, at present.