Harley Davidson X440, co-developed by Hero Motocorp, launched in India at starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh

Harley Davidson X440 was unveiled at an event in Jaipur on July 3.

Harley Davidson X440, the premium motorcycle co-developed by Harley Davidson and Hero Motocorp, was launched on July 3 at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh.

The luxury two-wheeler is the first premium motorcycle to be introduced under the licensing agreement between the two brands. It was unveiled at an event in Jaipur, attended by Hero Motocorp's Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal and Harley Davidson's Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz.

The bike's manufacturing will take place at Hero’s production facility in

Neemrana, Rajasthan, a release noted, adding that it is being introduced in three variants, with the 'Denim' version priced at Rs 2.29 lakh, 'Vivid' at Rs 2.49 lakh and 'S' at Rs 2.69 lakh.

In Pics | The new Harley-Davidson X440

"The launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 is a significant milestone in our premium journey and lays a strong foundation for our future growth. The motorcycle brings the best of the iconic Harley-Davidson’s signature elements with the manufacturing expertise and trusted quality of Hero. Together, we aim to create a unique value proposition for customers in the Indian market and target a wider range of motorcycle enthusiasts," Munjal said.

“Today’s launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 marks the start of a new

chapter in India for Harley-Davidson - we’re excited to launch our first

development as part of our partnership with Hero MotoCorp”, Zeitz added.

E20 compliant engine

The motorcycle is powered by a 440cc oil-cooled, long-stroke BSVI (OBD II) and E20-compliant engine, which is a first for Hero MotoCorp.

"The engine punches a best-in-class power output of 27 bhp as well as the best-in-class maximum torque of 38 NM. The motorcycle offers an extremely flat torque curve, generating approximately 90 percent of its peak torque from as low as 2,000 rpm," the release stated.

The motorcycle makers also stress its top brake power, as it is equipped with 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc brakes. The Dual Channel ABS ensures braking stability and precise deceleration on varied surfaces, the manufacturers said.

"A combination of 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, the lightest in the segment, provides a commanding stance. The wide tyres (100/90 front and 140/70 rear) present a perfect balance between aesthetics and performance. The unique Zig-Zag centre groove design provides effective water channelling," the release further noted.