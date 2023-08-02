Hero MotoCorp raises prices of Harley Davidson X440 model by Rs 10,500

Hero MotoCorp will start the production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, in Rajasthan, and commence customer deliveries from October this year.

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest manufacturer of motorcycles, on August 2 raised prices of its Harley Davidson X440 by Rs 10,500 to Rs 239,500.

The price hike will now apply to all the variants, the company said in a release. The bike, however is available at current introductory price of Rs 2,29,000 till August 3.

The two-wheeler maker provides the option of online booking for the bike. Customers can book their motorcycle online, with a booking amount of Rs 5,000.

Commenting on the revised price, Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said: “Since the time of its launch, Harley-Davidson X440 has created a significant excitement in the industry. We had launched this at an introductory price of Rs 2,29,000. We are now announcing the new price that will be applicable for the next window of online bookings. Current online booking window with introductory price closes on August 3. It’s a fantastic opportunity to avail of the benefit and own a Harley-Davidson.”

Hero MotoCorp will start the production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana in Rajasthan. The company will start delivering bikes to customers in October. Deliveries to customers will be made on a prioritised basis as per booking dates.

The Harley-Davidson X440 is a collaboration between the Harley-Davidson brand and Hero Motorcorp.