Bajaj Auto-Triumph launches Speed 400 bike at ex-showroom price of Rs 2.33 lakh

Speed 400 unveiled by Bajaj Auto-Triumph at the launch event.

Bajaj Auto, in collaboration with British motorcycle giant Triumph, on July 5 launched the Speed 400 premium bike for the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.33 lakh.

The introductory price will be applicable for the first 10,000 customers, Bajaj Auto-Triumph announced at the launch event.

The bike was unveiled a couple of days after Hero Motocorp, in partnership with Harley Davidson, launched the Harley Davidson X440 for the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh.

The online pre-booking for Speed 400 was kicked off in India last month, with a Rs 2,000 fully refundable payment window, after its world premiere in London. Designed and manufactured in the United Kingdom's Hinckley, the motorcycle comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty and a 16,000 km service interval.

Last month, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Bajaj Auto's managing director Rajiv Bajaj said that the bike's local production will begin in July, and deliveries will also start in the same month. "We are trying our very best to hold the price closer to Rs 2.5 lakh," he added.

Notably, the Speed 400 will come in three distinct colours - Carnival Red with Phantom Black, Capsian Blue with Storm Grey, and Phantom Black with Storm Grey.

The motorcycle features a new TR-series engine. This engine is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit with a cubic capacity of 398.15.

The engine has the capacity to churn out 39.5 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm, along with a peak torque output of 37.5 Npm at 6,500 rpm. It will come attached to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Following the launch event, Bajaj Auto's shares surged by around 5.19 percent to Rs 4,865 apiece on the BSE.