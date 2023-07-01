June Auto Sales: Total sales rise 2% for Maruti Suzuki, Escorts Kubota witnesses 2% decline

Auto exports remained weak for yet another month, while trend in the domestic market varied across companies.

The auto sales data for the month of June released by automobile companies reflect varying performances across the spectrum. However, weak exports remain a point of commonality for most automobile companies.

Industry leader Maruti Suzuki India sold 1.5 lakh units in June, a near 2 percent rise from the 1.56 lakh units in the year-ago period. However, total sales for the month gone by was below the estimate of 1.68 lakh units as pegged by global research and broking firm Nomura.

Maruti's total domestic sales also increased 6.1 percent on year to 1.40 lakh units when compared to 1.32 lakh units in the same month last year. In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales also rose 8.1 percent to 1.33 lakh units as compared to 1.23 lakh units in the previous year.

Exports remained a weak point as it declined 17 percent year-on-year to 19,770 units. For Escorts Kubota also, exports fell 26.2 on year to 580 units.

Total sales for the Escorts Kubota were also down 2 percent to 9,850 units from the 10,051 units sold in June last year. Domestic sales were also largely unchanged at 9,270 units as compared to 9,265 units sold last year.

Tata Motors sold 2,26,245 vehicles in the domestic and overseas markets during the first quarter of FY 2023–24, down from 2,31,248 units during the same period last year.

Royal Enfield reported sales of 77,109 motorcycles in June 2023 compared to 61,407 motorcycles sold during the same month in the previous fiscal year, registering a 26% increase. Domestic sales increased 34% to 67,495 units from 50,265 units in the same period last year. Exports decreased from 11,142 units in June 2022 to 9,614 units in June 2023.

Hero MotoCorp sold 436,993 units in June 2023. Domestic sales declined to 4,22,757 units in June 2023 from 4,63,210 units in June 2022. Exports also dipped to 14,236 units last month from 21,657 units in June 2022.