English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Bharat Forge's EV business to be as big as its overall auto business by 2025, says Baba Kalyani

    Kalyani's remarks came shortly after Bharat Forge released the Q4 FY22 results, showing a nine percent surge in net profit to Rs 231 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 16, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST
    File image of Baba Kalyani (Image: Reuters)

    File image of Baba Kalyani (Image: Reuters)

    Bharat Forge's electric vehicle business will become as huge as its overall automobile business by fiscal year 2025, company's Chairman and Managing Director Baba Kalyani said on May 16.

    Kalyani, while speaking to CNBC TV18, said Bharat Forge is "setting up a greenfield facility in the US for aluminum components for EVs".

    The switchover to electric vehicle business will depend on "how fast the EV transition takes place".

    "In the next four years, by FY2025, our EV component and electric vehicle business be as big as our overall auto business," he told the news channel.

    Kalyani's remarks came shortly after Bharat Forge released the Q4 FY22 results, showing a nine percent surge in net profit to Rs 231 crore. Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 3,573.09 crore, as compared to Rs 2,082.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to the Bharat Forge CMD, raw material prices are "not a problem" for the company as they look into the future.

    "Raw material prices are a complete pass through. So, that is not a issue. We are beginning to see some levelling up of raw material prices," Kalyani said.

    "If you look at the US and European market, demand is way above what the current production levels are. Production levels are largely constrained by the supply chain problems," he further stated.

    On chip shortage, Kalyani said the overall condition is improving. "But supply chain issue still exists in Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,"the CMD, however, added.

    Kalyani also noted that inflationary factors "will continue for some time" due to the crisis underway in Europe.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #automobile #Baba Kalyani #Bharat Forge #electric vehicle (EV)
    first published: May 16, 2022 04:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.