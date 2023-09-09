Zomato delivery agent rides Ducati, earns Rs 45,000 per month. Watch

The Zomato delivery agent said that because he rode a Ducati, the online delivery platform gave him Rs 200 per order. (Representational Images)

A Zomato delivery agent in Mumbai was heard on camera saying he was earning Rs 45,000 per month and rode a Ducati bike to make deliveries to the customers.

In an Instagram video that has gone viral, the delivery agent could be heard saying that he earned Rs 45,000 per month and the online food delivery platform paid him Rs 200 per order because he rode a Ducati to make deliveries in different parts of Mumbai.

The man further said in the video that he spends Rs 50 on petrol and pockets the remaining Rs 150. He added that he made 20 deliveries everyday and collected Rs 1,500 everyday which took his monthly income to Rs 45,000.

It must be noted, however, that while the man was earning a lot of money by delivering food to customers, he had got his maths wrong. The man should pocket Rs 3,000 per day and in turn, earn Rs 90,000 per month.

The man also suggested to the person asking the questions to quit his existing job and become a Zomato delivery agent, instead.

The video, which has gone viral saw many comments, including a twin-emoji comment from the official Ducati India page. Others were left in splits as to how the delivery agent rode a bike as expensive as a Ducati.

"Traffic left the chat," one user wrote.

This is not the first incident in which a Zomato delivery agent has been involved in a hilarious incident.

In August, one of the agents in Bengaluru was seen eating a customer's food order while waiting at a traffic signal in the city.

