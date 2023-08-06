Bengaluru: Zomato delivery guy eats customer’s food while waiting at signal. Watch

A Zomato was seen eating fries from a customer's order. (Image credit: Facebook/@ProudToBeAnIndian)

A Zomato delivery agent was seen eating food from packages meant for customers while waiting at a traffic signal in Bengaluru. The incident, caught on camera, is now viral.

The clip shows the man stuck in traffic reaching for what looks like french fries from behind him, inside the Zomato delivery box. He then goes on to eat it, raising concerns about how the food-tech giant handles food safety procedures.

Watch the video here.

Responding to the video, several Facebook users pointed out that they too have received tampered food packages. “The vendor must seal the food perfectly and see that it’s not tampered,” a user wrote while another commented, “Mostly it happens. Even we have already complained about this. But Zomato has not taken any action. All frauds are in the same queue.”

Earlier in the day, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced that he was out delivering friendship bands and food to a few of the company's delivery partners, restaurant partners, and customers to mark Friendship's Day.

Calling it the "best Sunday ever", Goyal, who has on occasions taken up the role of a Zomato delivery guy, shared pictures of the "best food friends forever" bands on Twitter.



Going to deliver some food and friendship bands to our delivery partners, restaurant partners and customers. Best Sunday ever!! pic.twitter.com/WzRgsxKeMX

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 6, 2023

While food delivery companies have been grappling with complaints of stolen food, a related video that went viral recently showed a Zomato delivery agent could be seen gulping down what appeared to be dal-chawal from a polythene bag while the packages meant for delivery stayed safely inside the Zomato box.

