Zomato's Deepinder Goyal takes off to deliver friendship bands, food: 'Best Sunday ever'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on his way to deliver food and friendship bands on Friendship's Day. (Image credit: @deepigoyal/Twitter)

On Friendship's Day, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took off on his Royal Enfield bike to deliver friendship bands and food to a few of the company's delivery partners, restaurant partners, and customers.

Calling it the "best Sunday ever", Goyal, who has on occasions taken up the role of a Zomato delivery guy, shared pictures of the "best food friends forever" bands on Twitter.



Going to deliver some food and friendship bands to our delivery partners, restaurant partners and customers. Best Sunday ever!! pic.twitter.com/WzRgsxKeMX

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 6, 2023

Zomato has been riding on a high after it posted a profit for the first time since its inception in 2008. On August 3, the foodtech company posted a net profit of Rs 2 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year which led to some lighthearted rigging which Deepinder Goyal handled sportingly.

Twitter user Veerendra Hegde tweeted tagging the Zomato CEO: “On lighter note: Rs 2 crore mujse le leta bhai, etna ghar ghar jaake khana deliver karne ki kya zaroorat thi (On a lighter note: You could have borrowed Rs 2 crore from me. What was the need to go from house to house delivering orders?).

Goyal called it “Tweet of the day."



Tweet of the day. ROFL! https://t.co/LPJJ86YEyq

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 3, 2023

The food delivery platform is now also treading the same path as rival Swiggy, and is rolling out a “platform fee” of Rs 2 per order. This fee is levied irrespective of the cart value.

The additional charges have only been rolled out to select users for now, and has not been introduced on Blinkit, Zomato's quick-commerce platform. In a pop-up where it levies the charge, Zomato said it is a “small fee that helps us pay the bills so that we can keep Zomato running”.

In a statement to Moneycontrol, a Zomato spokesperson said this is an experiment for now. "This is in an experiment phase right now, and we may or may not scale."

