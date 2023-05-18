'Nicely done': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal congratulates Swiggy CEO on business profitability

Deepinder Goyal (right) reacted to a message about Swiggy's profitability in March.

Competition, in any industry, is an integral aspect which drives companies to go the extra mile in a bid to stay ahead. However, not always does intense competition translate into negativity between two companies as was seen on Thursday.

Swiggy co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety shared on Twitter that the online food delivery platform had endured a profitable period in March 2023 and the key reason behind it was the tireless efforts of various teams in the company.

"Excited that Swiggy turned its food delivery business profitable in March'23, while creating value for all our partners. Our teams have worked tirelessly to build long term value putting customers first each day," Majety wrote.



Excited that Swiggy turned its food delivery business profitable in March'23, while creating value for all our partners. Our teams have worked tirelessly to build long term value putting customers first each day. Read more HERE...https://t.co/yKAKP7muHD — Sriharsha Majety (@harshamjty) May 18, 2023

The Twitter post saw Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal send his congratulations and praise the efforts of the teams involved.

"Congratulations! Nicely done," Goyal wrote.

On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, Goyal had tweeted saying that 150 cakes per minute were being ordered on the platform and compared it to New Year's Eve, in terms of order volumes.

