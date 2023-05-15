150 cakes ordered per minute on Zomato on Mother's Day: Deepinder Goyal

Around 150 cakes were ordered on Zomato per minute on Mother's Day.

Around 150 cakes were ordered through Zomato on Mother’s Day, said Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of the food delivery giant. The day to honour and celebrate mothers is now as big as New Year’s Eve in terms of online food orders, he said.

“Love for our moms outshines everything else. Here’s proof - @zomato recorded the highest ever number of orders yesterday, and ~150 cakes were ordered every minute. Grateful to be a part of your day,” Goyal tweeted.



We are seeing that Mother’s Day is becoming as big as New Year’s Eve in terms of order volumes. We are so proud of becoming a part of more of your celebrations.

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 15, 2023

In a cheeky yet telling tweet, Zomato made a dig at those who ordered a cake on Valentine’s Day but not on Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

“To the 21,074 people who ordered a cake on 14 Feb but haven't ordered today, sharam nahi aati (aren’t you ashamed)?” Zomato tweeted on Sunday.

In a similar data that Goyal shared on New Year’s Eve in 2021, a cake was being ordered through Zomato every minute. Last New Year’s Eve too, he shared details of the war room at the Zomato office during the evening rush.

He revealed that the number of orders delivered via the company on New Year's Eve 2022 was more than the orders they had delivered during the first three years of Zomato's delivery service.

He shared glimpses from the Zomato office on Instagram, where a seemingly endless supply of energy drink Red Bull and chocolate bars were arranged to make sure “that the team doesn’t run out of glucose and caffeine.”