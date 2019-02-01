WWE's Stephanie McMohan dances to Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai

We know that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has a large fanbase in India, and that the company has been actively promoting professional wrestling in the country. Recently, WWE Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon showcased her fimy side by dancing to 90s flick Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai that has gone viral on social media.

A video was of the same uploaded on YouTube by WWE on its official Twitter handle wherein McMahon can be performing with the Indo-Canadian duo, Singh brothers. The 2.15-minute video starts with the brothers discussing Bollywood, describing it has one of the biggest industry that produces films and how the WWE Universe needs to see it. They are later joined by Stephanie who then talks about the colourful movie setup and the songs in those films. The Singh Brothers then pull out a red chunni and hand it over to McMohan who drapes it around her. Moments later, the song is played, and all of them start performing Bhangra.

The video has got over 2,900 views on Twitter with many praising McMohan’s dance moves. Many even considered her to be a perfect fit for Bollywood.

Yes, the boss of the company @StephMcMahon will be a good fit in the Bollywood. She's so amazing and talented that she can cast herself in the Bollywood movie and produce too and that's best for business @TripleH.— Hungry Animal (@_MeSumiT_) January 29, 2019



@StephMcMahon once you know the meaning of the song you will realize that Singh bros were flirting with you !

— Randy Orton Guy (@Abed_Orton) January 31, 2019

While others trolled them for not knowing the meaning of the song.WWE is coming to India in March to find Indian in-ring performers, especially women to participate in their brands Raw, Smackdown and NXT