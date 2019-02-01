App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 05:52 PM IST

WWE's Stephanie McMohan dances to Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai

The video uploaded on Twitter by WWE has gone viral and fans are loving the moves

Whatsapp

We know that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has a large fanbase in India, and that the company has been actively promoting professional wrestling in the country. Recently, WWE Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon showcased her fimy side by dancing to 90s flick Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai that has gone viral on social media.

A video was of the same uploaded on YouTube by WWE on its official Twitter handle wherein McMahon can be performing with the Indo-Canadian duo, Singh brothers. The 2.15-minute video starts with the brothers discussing Bollywood, describing it has one of the biggest industry that produces films and how the WWE Universe needs to see it. They are later joined by Stephanie who then talks about the colourful movie setup and the songs in those films. The Singh Brothers then pull out a red chunni and hand it over to McMohan who drapes it around her. Moments later, the song is played, and all of them start performing Bhangra.

The video has got over 2,900 views on Twitter with many praising McMohan’s dance moves. Many even considered her to be a perfect fit for Bollywood.


While others trolled them for not knowing the meaning of the song.
WWE is coming to India in March to find Indian in-ring performers, especially women to participate in their brands Raw, Smackdown and NXT
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 05:52 pm

tags #Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai #Ishq movie #Singh brothers #Stephanie McMahon #WWE

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.