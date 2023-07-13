Woman smashes TV after catching son watching Hentai. Viral video

In a video released on Twitter, the mother could be heard screaming and could be seen throwing a helmet on the television screen. The son cannot be seen in the video. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @gharkekalesh).

A woman in an Indian household smashed the television screen at her house after she caught her son watching Hentai. In a video released on Twitter, the mother could be heard screaming and could be seen throwing a helmet on the television screen. The son cannot be seen in the video.



Kalesh B/w Son and mom when mother caught him watching hentai on TV https://t.co/DuGS5ReAWupic.twitter.com/Q8xpC7m4GR — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 12, 2023

The video generated mixed responses from Twitter users, some of whom were left in splits while others were unsure about the mother's reaction.

"This wouldn't have been a problem if he drew hentai for a living rather than watching it," one user wrote.

"Mom's reaction was legit like imagine catching ur son watching cartoon prn," another user wrote.

"Just a matter of time until I get caught," a third user wrote.

For those unaware, Hentai is a loanword from Japanese and refers to pornographic anime and manga. Additionally, hentai works also exist in different media that include video games and artwork.

Hentai's development was influenced by Japanese historical and cultural attitudes with regards to sexuality. Hentai works- often self-published- form a key portion of the market for doujin works, that include doujinshi.

By the 1950s, the "hentai seiyoku" publications became a genre of their own and comprised on homosexual and fetish topics.