    Video: Ukraine fighter jets bomb Russian-occupied island, cause major explosions

    Snake Island became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after its soldiers responded to a demand by the Russian warship Moskva to surrender with "go f*** yourself".

    Moneycontrol News
    May 08, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST
    While Russia has not yet confirmed the strike, videos of the bombing the subsequent explosions have become viral on social media. (Screengrab from the video)

    Ukraine's defence ministry on Saturday said it has destroyed a Russian landing craft near the Black Sea's Snake Island, posting overhead footage on social media of what appears to be an explosion over a light craft.

    While Russia has not yet confirmed the strike, videos of the bombing the subsequent explosions have become viral on social media.

    There were 13 border guards stationed on the island, all of them died after refusing to surrender, Ukrainian officials had announced.

    The audio of the exchange between the soldiers had also gone viral on social media. It was also shared by Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior ministry.

    In his address after the first day of the invasion of his country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had announced he would posthumously award all of the soldiers the Hero of Ukraine award.

    “All border guards died heroically but did not give up,” Zelenskiy had said.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 8, 2022 03:51 pm
