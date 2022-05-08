Video: Ukraine fighter jets bomb Russian-occupied island, cause major explosions

While Russia has not yet confirmed the strike, videos of the bombing the subsequent explosions have become viral on social media. (Screengrab from the video)

Ukraine's defence ministry on Saturday said it has destroyed a Russian landing craft near the Black Sea's Snake Island, posting overhead footage on social media of what appears to be an explosion over a light craft.



#Ukraine: The Ukrainian Air force is still alive- seen here are two Ukrainian Su-27 striking Russian facilities on the famous Snake Island in the Black Sea, in remarkable footage filmed by a TB-2 drone.

As we can observe, there is serious damage. pic.twitter.com/ogN3gOU8uJ — Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) May 7, 2022

While Russia has not yet confirmed the strike, videos of the bombing the subsequent explosions have become viral on social media.

Snake Island became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after its soldiers responded to a demand by the Russian warship Moskva to surrender with "go f*** yourself".

There were 13 border guards stationed on the island, all of them died after refusing to surrender, Ukrainian officials had announced.



Audio from Snake Island, Black Sea: Russians: This is a Russian warship. I propose you lay down arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed & unnecessary victims. Otherwise, you’ll be bombed. Ukrainians: Russian warship, go fuck yourself. They were all killed https://t.co/uNqh5b9L8C

— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

The audio of the exchange between the soldiers had also gone viral on social media. It was also shared by Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior ministry.

In his address after the first day of the invasion of his country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had announced he would posthumously award all of the soldiers the Hero of Ukraine award.

“All border guards died heroically but did not give up,” Zelenskiy had said.





