Uttarakhand man throws party for daughter to celebrate her first period

The man ordered a red-coloured cake that proclaimed, 'Happy Period Ragini'. (Image: jijitendrabhatt/Instagram)

In a society where menstruation is often regarded as a taboo subject and women are ostracized during their periods, one man from Uttarakhand decided to challenge these regressive practices in a groundbreaking way.

Jitendra Bhatt, a music teacher, organised a party to celebrate his 13-year-old daughter Ragini's first period. Breaking free from the norms, he invited family and friends to join the festivities, and even ordered a special red-coloured cake that proclaimed, "Happy Period Ragini."

"I was clueless. Finally, in the 10th grade, I found out the root cause for this was periods. It disgusted me – the way women were treated when they were menstruating. At 16, I promised myself – ‘I will break this cycle,'" Bhatt recalled in a candid conversation with Humans of Bombay.

Growing up, he said he witnessed the women in his family being banished from their homes and forced to live in makeshift bamboo huts or cowsheds during their periods. The mere act of touching them or being near them was strictly forbidden, and if anyone dared to transgress, they would be subjected to rituals aimed at purifying them again.

Determined to challenge the age-old stigma, Bhatt resolved to create an environment for his daughter free from the shackles of such taboos. So, when Ragini got her first period, he saw it as an opportunity to celebrate rather than hide.

"On her 13th birthday, after I found out from my wife that Ragini had gotten her 1st period, I decided to throw a party for her! I invited close friends and family. Of course, I heard the ‘Why is this a cause of celebration?’ or ‘This isn’t something you should tell everybody!’" Bhatt said.



At the party, Bhatt went even further, encouraging guests to bring sanitary napkins as gifts for Ragini. Despite initial awkwardness, the atmosphere soon lightened up, and Ragini felt more at ease. For her, it was just another day, unaware of the significance of the event.

"It’s been a week since & she still doesn’t understand why such a huge deal was made out of periods. I think that’s a good thing. She’s growing up in a household where she can comfortably talk about it. Where she is not made to feel impure. Where she doesn’t have to live in a tabela," Bhatt shared.

Many communities still view menstruating women as "impure" and force them to endure isolation during their cycles. Jitendra Bhatt wanted to confront these archaic beliefs head-on, and that's precisely what he did.