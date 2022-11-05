English
    UPI at ‘India’s last teashop’ gets Anand Mahindra’s shout-out

    A picture that illustrates the wide reach of UPI in India was re-tweeted by industrialist Anand Mahindra

    Moneycontrol News
    November 05, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST
    A teashop in a remote Uttarakhand village uses UPI (Image credit: @arulmozhi2_O/Twitter)

    Unified Payments Interface or UPI has been credited for transforming the digital payment landscape of India. Today, in a few short years since it was introduced, most small vendors and shopkeepers accept payments through UPI.

    On Friday, a picture that illustrates the wide reach of UPI was re-tweeted by industrialist Anand Mahindra, who hailed it as a testament to the “breathtaking scope and scale of India’s digital payments ecosystem.”

    The picture shows “India’s last teashop” equipped with UPI. The teashop, located in a village with an elevation of 10,500 feet in Uttarakhand, uses a QR code to accept UPI payments from customers.

    “As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India’s digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho!” wrote Anand Mahindra in his tweet.


    “Sir, it’s a revolution. Completely changed our spending method,” wrote one person in the comments section.

    “Yesterday I went out of my house with literally just 3 Rs cash in my pocket.... It’s funny how much I rely on UPI nowadays,’ another Twitter user remarked.

    In 2020, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma had shared a photo of India's first QR code-enabled store. He hailed it as a “humble beginning” that sparked a revolution.

    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #UPI #Uttarakhand
    first published: Nov 5, 2022 07:56 pm