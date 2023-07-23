8 finest zoos in India and abroad

Zoo Zürich, Switzerland. (Photo: Switzerland Tourism)

Zoos are the perfect place for travellers, especially children, to learn about native animals and their habitats by interacting with them up close.

Therefore, we have curated a comprehensive guide to the best zoos in India and abroad. These unique zoos are fun destinations to spend a day with family while travelling. Additionally, these places play a big part in the conservation of endangered species. Here are the eight finest zoos globally:

Zoo Zürich

Zoo Zürich, Switzerland. (Photo: Switzerland Tourism)

Founded in 1829, Zoo Zürich is one of the oldest zoos in Europe. This zoo is home to more than 340 animal species, including endangered species, in habitats that closely resemble their natural environments.

Zoo Zürich has diverse ecosystems that house the animals, such as the Himalayas, South American grasslands, the Masoala Rainforest Hall, and the Kaeng Krachan Elephant Park. These sprawling areas offer animals plenty of room to roam freely.

This zoo features a nature conservation centre that works on international breeding programmes to relocate animals to their native habitats.

The Zoo Zürich also has a petting zoo where guests can interact with native livestock and domesticated animals.

Bronx Zoo, New York City

Bronx Zoo. (Photo: NYC Tourism)

The Bronx Zoo is the largest city zoo in the United States and one of the oldest and most well-loved zoos globally.

Located in the Bronx neighbourhood of New York City, this 265-acre zoo houses more than 6,000 animals.

Open year-round, this zoo is particularly enjoyable in the winter when visitors can witness big cats roaming around in the cold outdoors.

Bronx Zoo. (Photo: Vinicius Gomes via Unsplash)

We highly recommend the Bronx Zoo’s Treetop Adventure, which features an adventure course and zipline. It offers visitors the opportunity to explore the zoo in a new and more exhilarating way.

The zipline is an exciting 400-foot-long ride 50 feet above ground over the trees and the Bronx River.

Smithsonian National Zoological Park, Washington DC

Smithsonian National Zoological Park. (Photo: Harrison Mitchell via Unsplash)

Visited by over two million guests annually, the Smithsonian National Zoological Park is also known as the National Zoo.

Located in Washington DC’s residential Woodley Park neighbourhood, this zoo’s habitats include animals from 300 different species, and about 25 per cent of the zoo’s residents are endangered.

The National Zoo has ​​18 distinct areas to explore, and is handicapped and stroller accessible. This zoo's animals are taken care of by leading ​​​​zoologists and veterinarians.

The highlights of this 163-acre zoo are the lions, tigers, giraffes and the endangered giant pandas — adults Tian Tian and Mei Xiang and one-year-old Xiao Qi Ji.

Johannesburg Zoo

Johannesburg Zoo, Zoo Lake, South Africa. (Photo: South Africa Tourism)

Located alongside a serene lake and ​​in the verdant northern suburbs of Johannesburg, this zoo was established in 1904.

The Johannesburg Zoo boasts 2,000 animals from nearly 320 species, including rare birds, lions, and apes.

This park has been home to several renowned animals, like Max the gorilla, who was born in the zoo in 1988 and was alive until 2014.

Johannesburg Zoo. (Photo: Andrea Joshua Sibabalo Qoqonga via Unsplash)

The Johannesburg Zoo also has an educational centre that hosts fun learning activities for adults and children.

Moreover, the Johannesburg Zoo features rolling green lawns, tennis, and basketball courts, a ​​swimming pool and a sports club.

ZooParc de Beauval, ​​Saint-Aignan

ZooParc de Beauval, in Saint-Aignan, Loir-et-Cher, France. (Photo: Manon Anthony via Unsplash)

ZooParc de Beauval is a zoological park located in Saint-Aignan, France. Saint-Aignan is about a three-hour drive from Paris.

This zoo is one of the largest in the world and houses over 35,000 animals representing over 800 species.

ZooParc de Beauval has numerous themed areas. The most popular ones include the African savannah, the Asian forest, the tropical rainforest, and the polar world.

Guests can go on self-guided tours or take a cable car ride through the zoo. Additionally, ZooParc de Beauval’s shows and activities for children are educational and fun.

Dubai Crocodile Park

Dubai Crocodile Park. (Photo: Dubai Tourism)

The Dubai Crocodile Park is a crocodile farm and zoo located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This unique zoo is home to over 250 crocodiles. These include Nile crocodiles, saltwater crocodiles, and American alligators.

This zoo aims to protect the population of crocodiles and educate the public.

The Nile Crocodile Enclosure and the American Alligator Enclosure are the most visited areas of the ​​Dubai Crocodile Park.

At this zoo, guests can visit the various crocodile habitats, learn about crocodiles and their conservation, take a guided tour, have a picnic, or check out the petting zoo.

Singapore Zoo

Singapore Zoo. (Photo: Alicia Chong via Unsplash)

The Singapore Zoo is visited by tourists and locals alike. It has 2,800 animals from over 300 species.

Highlights of the Singapore Zoo include the Night Safari, the Rainforest, the Panda Forest, the Wildlife Theatre, and the River Safari.

The Night Safari is a one-of-a-kind experience which allows guests to see animals at night.

The Singapore Zoo’s ​​Panda Forest is also very popular. Guests can watch two giant pandas — Kai Kai and Jia Jia eat, play, and interact with each other.

​​This zoo works to save endangered species and has helped protect many species from extinction, like the Sumatran rhinoceros and the white-cheeked gibbon.

Mysore Zoo, Mysuru

Mysore Zoo. (Photo: Sahil Moosa via Unsplash)

Officially known as Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, the Mysore Zoo is home to over 1,600 animals and 168 species of birds from more than 25 countries.

The Mysore Zoo's Lion Safari, Reptile House, Butterfly Park, and Children's Zoo are worth checking out.

​​The Children's Zoo is where kids of all ages can learn about animals by interacting with goats, sheep, and rabbits.

In addition, guests can tour the zoo via the Zoo Train, which takes them through all the different areas of the park.