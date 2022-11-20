In photos | FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to see goalpost art installations in Qatar

David Beckham in front of the England goalpost 'Sailing Forms' by Hugo Dalton, at Lusail City Marina.

Football goalposts are no longer banal rectangular structures. Not in Qatar. Goalposts have turned into magnificent pieces of art through ‘Posts of Qatar’, 10 distinctive goalpost art installations that frame some of Doha’s most iconic landmarks and Insta-worthy locations that include the traditional and vibrant Souq Waqif, the serene Inland Sea, the beautiful waterfront Museum of Islamic Art Park, The Pearl-Qatar and Katara Cultural Village, among others.

Symmetry: Italy goalpost by Ale Giorgini at Katara Cultural Village, Qatar.

Each goalpost art installation has been created by an individual artist or a pair of artists: two goalposts designed by artists from Qatar and the remaining eight by artists from nations that have previously won the tournament: England, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil.

From Spain To Qatar: Spain goalpost by Jordi Gil Fernandez (JoGis Art) at Inland Sea

Argentinian and French goalpost concepts were created with a Qatari touch - calligraphy artist Fatima Alsharshani created the written structure that crowns the Argentinian goalpost, and Maryam Faraj Al-Suwaidi’s metallic dhow boat sails adorn the French installation. Ghada Al-Suwaidi’s design of the goalpost representing Qatar borrows from nostalgia while Abdulaziz Yousef took to his personal graffiti-style to create the goalpost representing international visitors.

The Shine of Transformation: Uruguay goalpost by Josefina De León at Place Vendôme.

From November 8 to December 20, 2022, visitors will be able to take their photographs in front of the installations. QR codes available next to each goalpost can be scanned for detailed information about the art installation, the artist and location.

Sails, Moving Forward: France goalpost by Guillaume Rouseré and Maryam Faraj Al-Suwaidi at The Pearl-Qatar.

For FIFA, Qatar Museum has also launched an expansive public art program that will transform the country’s public spaces - parks, shopping zones, rail stations, hotel plazas, cultural institutions, Hamad International Airport, and the eight host stadiums – into a vast outdoor museum.