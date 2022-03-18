English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

    Holi 2022: In Goa's traditional Shigmo festival, an unusual Holi-like celebration

    This year, Shigmo floats, processions and parades will be held across five Goan cities starting on March 19. Check the dates and areas to see the parade. Timings: 4-10 pm.

    Preeti Verma Lal
    March 18, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
    Rang Panchmi, the fifth day of Goa's 14-day Shigmo festival, is celebrated like Holi. (All photographs by Preeti Verma Lal)

    Rang Panchmi, the fifth day of Goa's 14-day Shigmo festival, is celebrated like Holi. (All photographs by Preeti Verma Lal)

    Borrowing from the Prakrit word Suggimaho and Sanskrit Sugrishmaka, and also known as Shishirotsava, Shigmo is a Konkani Hindu festival that celebrates the end of winter and the beginning of Spring.

    Held in the month of phalgun (March), Shigmo is a fortnight-long festival that includes Holi and parades showcasing traditional music and dance as well as elaborately built tableaux that depict scenes from Hindu mythology and legends.

    Photo by Preeti Verma Lal

    There are several stories about the origins of Shigmo. Legend has it that Holika, Pralhad's aunt, instigated her royal brother Hiranyakashapu to inflict every kind of torture on his son Pralhad to dissuade him from repeating the name of the lord. People revolted against Holika, chased her until she threw herself into the pyre.

    Others attribute it to the commemoration of the cremation of Putana who was sucked to death by the infant Krishna when she came to poison him. There are still others who celebrate it in memory of the death of cupid Kamadev caused by the wrath of Lord Shiva because the former had the audacity to tempt Shiva while he was in penance.

    Close

    Related stories

    Photo by Preeti Verma Lal

    In earlier days, Shigmo was celebrated in Goan villages to honour the homecoming warriors who left their families to fight the invaders. People performed various traditional folk dances and enacted scenes from mythological stories to welcome the returning warriors.

    There are two different ways of celebrating Shigmo: Dhakto Shigmo (small Shigmo) and Vhadio Shigmo (big Shigmo).

    Dhakto begins five days before the phalgun full-moon day and ends on the full-moon day in the Old Conquests area of Goa (the areas that were under Portuguese colonial rule for a longer period of time, starting from the 16th century). Vhadio Shigmo, a 5-day celebration begins on the full-moon day in the New Conquests areas of Goa.

    Photo by Preeti Verma Lal

    Dhakto Shigmo is considered the festival of songs and traditional dances. The 5th day of Dhakto is called Rang Panchami and is celebrated much like the Hindu festival Holi, with ‘gulal’, usually red and blue dry powder.

    Shigmo begins with Naman, the invocation of local folk deities on the village maand (village stage) to the beats of percussion instruments like the ghumat, dhol, mhadle and tashe played by men.

    Various kinds of dances that are performed during Shigmo, include Hanpet (traditional warrior dance), Divlyanchi Nach (this lamp dance is performed by women who balance heavy brass lamps on their head), Goff (women dance with pieces of cloth in such a way that the pieces intertwine and resemble a rope), Talgadi (dance performed to the beats of instruments like Zanj, Shamel and Ghumat), GhodeModni (‘Ghode' means 'horse' and 'Modni' means 'gyrations and dance-like movements’) and Fugdi (only women participate in this dance), to name few.

    Photo by Preeti Verma Lal

    Dhol and Tashe are the drums carried as accompaniments to the songs and dances performed. During the entire duration of Shigmo, villagers abstain from alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

    The festival concludes with a collective sacred bath called Mad Davarap. It is believed that on the last day of the festival a spirit called the Gade Padap takes over the dancers.

    Photo by Preeti Verma Lal

    Shigmo Float Parade Dates

    March 19: Ponda

    March 20: Margao

    March 22: Vasco

    March 26: Panaji

    March 27: Mapusa

    The Shigmo Parade will commence at 4 pm and conclude at 10 pm following strict Covid Protocol.

    Check traffic advisory for the Shigmo cities. Main streets are usually closed for the parade & vehicular traffic is restricted/prohibited.

    Photo by Preeti Verma Lal Photos by Preeti Verma Lal
    Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer.
    Tags: #Goa #Goan culture #holi 2022 #Konkani Hindu festival #Shigmo #Shishirotsava
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 02:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.