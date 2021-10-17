ICC T20 World Cup starts today: Here's schedule, timings, where to watch

India men's cricket team. Representative image.

The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins October 17, and it will be played in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE, and in Muscat, the capital of neighbouring Oman. 16 teams will battle it out for the T20 World Cup title with the tournament being played after a gap of 5 years.

Today the match co-hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea will battle it out at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The event will finish on November 14.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches will be played at two times, day games will start from 3:30 pm IST while the evening matches will start at 7:30 pm IST.

The first stage of the tournament will be a Group stage in which eight teams will fight for a spot in the Super 12. Two teams from Group A and Group B will make it to the Super 12 stage - where these four teams and eight teams that have already qualified to the Super 12 stage - will compete for one of the four spots in the semifinal.

India will play two warm-up games ahead of its most-awaited match with Pakistan on October 24. India's first warm-up match against England will be on October 18, which will be a night game starting at 7:30 pm at Dubai International Stadium. India’s second practice match will be against Australia on October 20 at same venue but it would be an afternoon game.

Post warm-up matches, the cricket team will begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against Pakistan in Dubai in a Super12 Group 2 stage clash on October 24.

You can watch the broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be available to watch on Hotstar app.