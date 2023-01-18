Saudi amusement park shut for 2 hours for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and their family. (Image: georginagio/Instagram)

An amusement park in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh was closed for two hours for the exclusive use of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, local reports said.

According to park officials, the Boulevard World amusement park was shut down for the public for two hours to accommodate the private visit of the Portuguese footballer and his family.

His partner Georgina Rodriguez shared several photos of the whole family on Instagram enjoying at the theme park. On photo show Rodriguez posing in front of the Sky Loop ride which is reportedly the world’s longest mobile roller coaster and reaches a maximum height of 52 m and a speed of 110 kph.

Their four children also featured in the photos doing some activity and the pictures also showed staff of the park assisting them with several things as they hopped from one attraction to another.

Speculation is that it was necessary to ensure the safety and privacy of Ronaldo and his family during their visit for which the park was shut down. Such arrangements for VIP guests are generally common across the world at several attractions.

Conservative Saudi Arabia has strict rules and unmarried couples cannot live together in the country but the regime has made an exception for the footballer and his girlfriend.

Ronaldo, who is in Riyadh after his money-minting move to Saudi football club Al-Nassr, has been staying at a luxurious five-star property as of now, till the family finds alternatives. The 37-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al-Nassr and will play his first match on Sunday. Ronaldo will also be leading the Saudi All-Star XI in a friendly match against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint Germain on January 19.

Ronaldo received roughly Rs 4,400 crore for his move from Manchester United. He has also played for Juventus and Real Madrid in the past.