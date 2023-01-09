All about Cristiano Ronaldo's lavish 17-room suite at this hotel in Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo will be staying at the Four Seasons Hotel with his girlfriend Georgina and children.

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has found a new address for his stay at Saudi Arabia as he joins the Al Nassr football club for a whopping Rs 4,400 crore fee.

CR7 is staying at the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their children.

The Four Seasons Hotel, where Ronaldo is staying in the Kingdom Suite, is located in one of the tallest buildings in Saudi Arabia.

The almost 4,000 sq ft suite has been booked for a month, according to reports.

The bedroom at Ronaldo's suite. (Image: fourseasons.com)

It’s a two-storey suite with “unparalleled views of Riyadh”, the hotel states on its website.

“Our newest two-storey suite spans the 48th and 50th floors of the Hotel, with a soaring living room, a private office, a dining room and a media room," it reads.

Under “unique features” the hotel lists: “Carefully curated modern art throughout the suite, large dressing room and dining room with pantry.”

Ronaldo will also get exclusive in-room dining and will be served "the best of dishes from China, Japan, India and the Middle East, with the freshest ingredients to order".

The building where the hotel is situated also has a mall which houses luxury shops. Tennis courts, massage treatments, spa, sauna and steam room are also facilities available at the premises.

The suite is so exclusive that the price of the room was not listed on the site and you have to call to make a booking. The one a notch below the Kingdom suite is the Presidential suite priced at Rs 5,48,407 per night. The Royal Suite, ranked higher than the Kingdom suite too doesn't have a price listed on the site.

However, Ronaldo's estimated billing for a month's stay at the 17-room Kingdom suite will reportedly be around £250,000. The family is looking for a more permanent home to shift to in the meanwhile.

Ronaldo has signed a 2.5 year contract with Al Nassr and will soon be playing at the Saudi League. His team is already winning games at the tournament.