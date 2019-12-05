Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 to bring 5G technology to mid-range smartphones

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset may have stolen the headlines at the Qualcomm Summit in Hawaii, but the company’s new 700 series chipset is equally impressive. The Snapdragon 765 succeeds the Snapdragon 730, offering improvements in capabilities and performance.

Unlike the Snapdragon 865, the SD765 is the first in Qualcomm’s lineup to arrive with an integrated 5G modem. The Snapdragon 730 and 730G were two of the most potent mid-range chipsets that were second only to the Snapdragon 855 and 855+; a trend continued with the Snapdragon 765 and 765G.

Unlike the 865, the Snapdragon 765 utilises Cortex-A76 performance cores. The single Prime core is clocked at 2.3 GHz on the 765, while the 765G’s Prime core is clocked at 2.4GHz. The second performance core reaches 2.2GHz on both bins, the same as the performance cores on the SD730. Both 765 and 765G also pack six Cortex A-55 efficiency cores that go up to 1.8GHz.

Qualcomm’s top-tier mid-range chip features the Adreno 620 GPU, which delivers a 20-percent bump in graphics performance over the Snapdragon 730’s Adreno 618 GPU. The Snapdragon 765G, on the other hand, is gaming-focused, delivering graphics performance gains of up to 38-percent over the SD730.

Qualcomm’s new mid-range 700 series chips also support 2133MHz LPDDR4X RAM. Additionally, the Spectra 355 image signal processor can support a 192-megapixel shooter or two 36-megapixel camera sensors with zero shutter lag and 1080p video recording at 120 fps.

The biggest highlight of the new Snapdragon 765 and 765G is its integrated X52 5G modem. The new modem supports both mmWave 5G and sub-6 GHz networks. In theory, it is capable of maximum download speeds of 3.7Gbps in 5G and 1.2GBps in 4G.