App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 to bring 5G technology to mid-range smartphones

It is the first in the company's lineup to pack an integrated 5G modem.

Carlsen Martin

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset may have stolen the headlines at the Qualcomm Summit in Hawaii, but the company’s new 700 series chipset is equally impressive. The Snapdragon 765 succeeds the Snapdragon 730, offering improvements in capabilities and performance.

Unlike the Snapdragon 865, the SD765 is the first in Qualcomm’s lineup to arrive with an integrated 5G modem. The Snapdragon 730 and 730G were two of the most potent mid-range chipsets that were second only to the Snapdragon 855 and 855+; a trend continued with the Snapdragon 765 and 765G.

Unlike the 865, the Snapdragon 765 utilises Cortex-A76 performance cores. The single Prime core is clocked at 2.3 GHz on the 765, while the 765G’s Prime core is clocked at 2.4GHz. The second performance core reaches 2.2GHz on both bins, the same as the performance cores on the SD730. Both 765 and 765G also pack six Cortex A-55 efficiency cores that go up to 1.8GHz.

Close

Qualcomm’s top-tier mid-range chip features the Adreno 620 GPU, which delivers a 20-percent bump in graphics performance over the Snapdragon 730’s Adreno 618 GPU. The Snapdragon 765G, on the other hand, is gaming-focused, delivering graphics performance gains of up to 38-percent over the SD730.

related news

Qualcomm’s new mid-range 700 series chips also support 2133MHz LPDDR4X RAM. Additionally, the Spectra 355 image signal processor can support a 192-megapixel shooter or two 36-megapixel camera sensors with zero shutter lag and 1080p video recording at 120 fps.

The biggest highlight of the new Snapdragon 765 and 765G is its integrated X52 5G modem. The new modem supports both mmWave 5G and sub-6 GHz networks. In theory, it is capable of maximum download speeds of 3.7Gbps in 5G and 1.2GBps in 4G.

The new Snapdragon 765 SoC is built on Samsung’s 7nm EUV processor with the first smartphones powered by the new chip expected to arrive in Q1 2020. With the latest Snapdragon 765 chipset, comes the promise of mid-range 5G smartphones.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #Qualcomm #smartphones

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.