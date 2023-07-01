Pune cop throws water on people sleeping on platform. ‘RIP humanity,’ says Twitter

A cop in Pune was filmed spraying water on passengers to wake them up (Image credit: @rupen_chowdhury/Twitter)

Footage of a cop spraying water on sleeping passengers to wake them up has led to outrage and condemnation on social media. In what many see as an example of the high handedness of the police, the cop in question was seen using a bottle of water to wake up people sleeping on the floor of Pune Railway Station.

Footage shared on Twitter shows the cop spraying water on a Swiggy agent, an elderly man and other passengers who were all sleeping in a row on the platform. Both the Swiggy delivery agent and the elderly man woke up, the video shows.



The video has been viewed over 2.7 million times on Twitter, where many criticised the cop for his “inhumane” and “unkind” treatment of sleeping passengers.

“Shame on this policeman,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Extremely sad! Where are we heading?” another wrote.

“There is no justification to this behaviour… The anger & disappointment in the eyes of the guy in Swiggy tshirt is so heartbreaking,” wrote entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi.



On the other hand, there were many who said the cop’s method was acceptable as sleeping on the platform creates problems for other passengers.

Indu Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Pune Division, took note of the incident and acknowledged that the situation was not handled properly. She said the cop in the video has since received sensitivity training and the incident is “deeply regretted.”

“Sleeping on the Platform causes inconvenience to others however the way it was handled is not a suitable way of counseling passengers. Concerned staff has been suitably advised to deal with passengers with dignity, politeness & decency. This incident is deeply regretted,” Dubey tweeted.