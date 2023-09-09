Peak Bengaluru moment? Moviegoer works on laptop during ‘Jawan’ screening

Jawan had a record-breaking opening day at the box office

The pandemic brought the issue of work-life balance to the forefront. While some said that working from home improved this balance considerably, giving them more time to devote to household chores, others were of the opinion that remote work forced them to be logged in 24x7. Now, a picture that has emerged online has reignited this debate.

A Twitter user shared a picture of a person working on their laptop in a darkened movie theatre during a screening of Jawan. Neelangana Noopur, the Twitter user who shared the photograph, said it was taken at Inox Bengaluru. She labelled it a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment.

“When Jawan first day is important but life is peak Bengaluru. Observed at Bangalore Inox. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in taking this pic,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the pic.



When #Jawan first day is important but life is #peakbengaluru. Observed at a #Bangalore INOX. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in taking this pic.@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/z4BOxWSB5W

— Neelangana Noopur (@neelangana) September 8, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s high-octane thriller Jawan earned Rs 129.6 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore in India on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema both globally and in the country, the makers said on Friday.

The pan-India film, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR INOX Limited, said the response to Jawan on day one was sensational and proved the might of "mass entertainers".

"The film has released at a time when the industry is seeing its glorious days with consumers going out to cinemas in huge numbers. If the unprecedented audience response is anything to go by, we are confident that Jawan would not only be the biggest film of this year, but would end up adding immense strength to the cinema ecosystem, " he said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)