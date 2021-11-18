MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Paytm share listing today - 'Feel for our cricket team': Vijay Shekhar Sharma ahead of Paytm market debut

The Rs 18,300-crore public issue of Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications, the largest ever in India, was subscribed 1.89 times.

Shylaja Varma
November 18, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
Paytm share listing: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher, founded Paytm in 2010.

Paytm share listing: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher, founded Paytm in 2010.


Ahead of Paytm’s stock market debut today after the digital payments company opened its initial public offering (IPO), in what is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets, its founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma appeared to be getting the jitters.

Taking to Twitter this morning, he compared his state of mind to that of the Indian cricket team and thanked Paytm users.

“Man, I can feel for our cricket team! So many messages, wishes, & kind words. Feels like carrying the hopes and aspirations of young India to the Stock Market. From coal to a fintech, in 11 years — India has transformed. To every Paytmer, you’ve changed India for good,” Sharma said a tweet which was pinned to his profile.

 

The Rs 18,300-crore public issue of Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications, the largest ever in India, was subscribed 1.89 times during November 8-10 due to lower-than-expected response in the qualified institutional buyer and high net-worth individual (HNI) categories.

Close

Related stories

Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher, founded Paytm in 2010. He says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.

So far, in 2021, as many as 46 companies have floated their IPOs to raise Rs 80,102 crore and market experts believe that the year should close with the Rs 1-lakh crore primary market fundraising.

Food delivery giant Zomato was the country's biggest IPO of the year until now with its $1.3 billion share issue in July. E-commerce beauty giant Nykaa opened its IPO to subscribers last month.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #IPO #PayTm #paytm iPO #Vijay Shekhar Sharma
first published: Nov 18, 2021 09:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.