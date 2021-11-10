MARKET NEWS

November 10, 2021 / 02:20 PM IST

Paytm IPO Live Updates | Total subscription at 1.34 times on final bidding day, QIB portion booked 1.88 times

Paytm IPO Live: The offer opened for investors on November 8 and it will close on November 10. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 2,080 to Rs 2,150 per equity share.

  • November 10, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST

    Paytm IPO Day 3 updates: One97 Communications-owned Paytm opened its initial public offering for subscription on November 8. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.

    The Rs 18,300-crore IPO had been subscribed 1.34 times on November 10, the third and final day of bidding, receiving bids for 6.47 crore equity shares against offer size of 4.83 crore shares. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 1.53 times, while the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 13 percent, and qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 1.88 times the portion set aside for them.

  • November 10, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST

    Paytm IPO Day 3 updates: One97 Communications-owned Paytm opened its initial public offering for subscription on November 8. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.

    The Rs 18,300-crore IPO had been subscribed 1.33 times on November 10, the third and final day of bidding, receiving bids for 6.44 crore equity shares against offer size of 4.83 crore shares. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 1.50 times, while the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 13 percent, and qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 1.88 times the portion set aside for them.

  • November 10, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST

    KRChoksey Research on Paytm IPO

    "We believe for current valuations to sustain, the company has to remain on the path of high growth trajectory for revenues for a period of next 3 years at least.  All three verticals have to keep on firing at an accelerated pace. As per our estimates, payment revenues have to grow at a CAGR of >40%, Ecommerce and cloud revenues at > 50% and financial services at > 100% CAGR for a period of next 3 years," says KRChoksey Research which recommended subscribe rating for listing gains.

    "Looking at the past track record, we are reasonably confident that management will leave no stone unturned to achieve this. What remains to be seen is that how this growth can be achieved without burning too much of cash.  We are of the opinion that during first half of current decade company will focus more on financial services and Cloud & E commerce services to turn them into profitable ventures. As most of the positives are already getting captured in the current valuation, leaving little room for sustainable upside," the brokerage says.

  • November 10, 2021 / 01:25 PM IST

    Paytm IPO Day 3 updates: One97 Communications-owned Paytm opened its initial public offering for subscription on November 8. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.

    The Rs 18,300-crore IPO had been subscribed 1.08 times on November 10, the third and final day of bidding, receiving bids for 5.24 crore equity shares against offer size of 4.83 crore shares. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 1.43 times, while the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 7 percent, and qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 1.47 times the portion set aside for them.

  • November 10, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST

    Expert's View on Paytm

    "Paytm is listing at a valuation of $19 billion at a stratospheric price to revenue multiple of 50. The company is justifying that with its massive scale and the exponential growth journey for fintech in the coming years. Paytm also has a synergetic ecosystem of payment services, merchant payments, e-commerce, cloud services, and financial services, which it aims to leverage to increase its market share in the future," says Sonam Srivastava, Co-founder of Wright Research.

    Paytm has been “burning money” with cashback and marketing in its path to exponential growth in GMV (gross merchandise value). As the company matures, matching the global peers like Paypal, Stripe the revenue multiple is expected to come down, cashback and marketing to reduce, and margins to turn positive in the next five years. The buoyant public market has presented a perfect place for Paytm to charge the hefty valuation, but the management’s execution would be the critical deciding factor for post IPO price, she adds.

  • November 10, 2021 / 01:19 PM IST

    Paytm IPO Day 3 updates: One97 Communications-owned Paytm opened its initial public offering for subscription on November 8. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.

    The Rs 18,300-crore IPO had been subscribed 97 percent on November 10, the third and final day of bidding, receiving bids for 4.7 crore equity shares against offer size of 4.83 crore shares. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 1.42 times, while the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 7 percent, and qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 1.27 times the portion set aside for them.

  • November 10, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST

    Expert's Take on Paytm

    Jyoti Roy, who is the DVP - Equity Strategy at Angel One, says Patym should be able to grow ahead of the markets given its dominant position in the mobile payments space which is expected to grow five-fold between FY2021 and FY2026.

    “We believe that Paytm will be able to post a revenue CAGR of 52 percent between FY21 and FY24, valuing the company at 14.2xFY24 price to sales which looks reasonable,” he says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

  • November 10, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST

    Paytm IPO Day 3 updates: One97 Communications-owned Paytm opened its initial public offering for subscription on November 8. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.

    The Rs 18,300-crore IPO had been subscribed 68 percent on November 10, the third and final day of bidding, receiving bids for 3.27 crore equity shares against offer size of 4.83 crore shares. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 1.41 times, while the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 7 percent, and qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 73 percent shares of the portion set aside for them.

  • November 10, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST

    Paytm IPO Day 3 updates: One97 Communications-owned Paytm opened its initial public offering for subscription on November 8. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.

    The Rs 18,300-crore IPO had been subscribed 67 percent on November 10, the third and final day of bidding, receiving bids for 3.22 crore equity shares against offer size of 4.83 crore shares. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 1.40 times, while the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 7 percent, and qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 72 percent shares of the portion set aside for them.

  • November 10, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

    Paytm IPO Day 3 updates: One97 Communications-owned Paytm opened its initial public offering for subscription on November 8. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.

    The Rs 18,300-crore IPO had been subscribed 56 percent on November 10, the third and final day of bidding, receiving bids for 2.71 crore equity shares against offer size of 4.83 crore shares. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 1.38 times, while the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 6 percent, and qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 54 percent shares of the portion set aside for them.

