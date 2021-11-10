Paytm IPO Live Updates | Total subscription at 1.34 times on final bidding day, QIB portion booked 1.88 times

November 10, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST

KRChoksey Research on Paytm IPO

"We believe for current valuations to sustain, the company has to remain on the path of high growth trajectory for revenues for a period of next 3 years at least. All three verticals have to keep on firing at an accelerated pace. As per our estimates, payment revenues have to grow at a CAGR of >40%, Ecommerce and cloud revenues at > 50% and financial services at > 100% CAGR for a period of next 3 years," says KRChoksey Research which recommended subscribe rating for listing gains.

"Looking at the past track record, we are reasonably confident that management will leave no stone unturned to achieve this. What remains to be seen is that how this growth can be achieved without burning too much of cash. We are of the opinion that during first half of current decade company will focus more on financial services and Cloud & E commerce services to turn them into profitable ventures. As most of the positives are already getting captured in the current valuation, leaving little room for sustainable upside," the brokerage says.