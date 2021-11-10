Paytm IPO Live Updates | Total subscription at 1.34 times on final bidding day, QIB portion booked 1.88 times

Paytm IPO Day 3 updates: One97 Communications-owned Paytm opened its initial public offering for subscription on November 8. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.
The Rs 18,300-crore IPO had been subscribed 1.34 times on November 10, the third and final day of bidding, receiving bids for 6.47 crore equity shares against offer size of 4.83 crore shares. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 1.53 times, while the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 13 percent, and qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 1.88 times the portion set aside for them.