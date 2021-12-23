Viral video: Stampede-like scenes at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market, 'Omicron itself will be crushed to death'

The viral video from Delhi's Sarojini Nagar shows shoppers falling on each other and jostling for space. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @sarikatalwar)

At a time when the threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus looms large on the country, with Delhi reporting the highest number of cases of the variant, a video has emerged of stampede-like scenes purportedly at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market.

The viral video, which was said to be recorded on Sunday, shows shoppers falling on each other and struggling to take steps ahead as people pack themselves in front of street hawkers. The clip has left many social media users worried about the easy spread of the virus in such a place.



Sarojini Nagar market - Xmas Bazar. Omicorn दब कर ही मर जायेगा pic.twitter.com/Q7xe8KJNvX

— Sarika Talwar (@sarikatalwar) December 21, 2021

Sarojini Nagar market - Xmas Bazar. Omicron itself will be crushed to death,” Twitter user Sarika Talwar wrote.

“Omicron? What Omicron? After watching this video of Sarojini nagar market one can be sure of impending doom,” another person tweeted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show



Friends, please mask up. Saw some horrific visuals from Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market. People are out shopping, bargaining as if this was their last day on earth. The pandemic is raging, omicron is here, save yourself and your loved ones by taking minimal risks. — PatralekhaChatterjee পত্রলেখা চ্যাটার্জী (She/Her) (@patralekha2011) December 23, 2021





#Omicron ? What #Omicron ? After watching this video of Sarojini nagar market one can be sure of impending doom . pic.twitter.com/SnbSXYE6qN

— Anurag Tripathi (@anurag999) December 23, 2021



This is one example of social distancing in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market. I can't believe that these people are innocent and uninformed about the imminent danger of #Omicron?#Delhi @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/jxv5tiyvRi — Anil Kaushik (@anilkaushik_) December 23, 2021

Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, blamed hawkers for the situation. "We can only ensure that customers follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour inside shops but cannot do anything about it when they are anywhere outside. The hawkers do not listen to the market association. The authorities have to take responsibility and penalise those not maintaining social distancing and not wearing masks.”

"We are scared of another lockdown as we have already faced huge losses during the two previous lockdowns. We are ready to cooperate with the authorities to improve the situation," he said.

Randhawa said the market has four gates. Guards with sanitisers and thermometers have been deployed at all gates.

Delhi’s popular markets get extremely crowded during the weekends and the festive season.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 125 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in six month, since June 22, taking its total caseload to over 14.42 lakh. Delhi has logged 57 cases of the Omicron variant so far, the highest among states and union territories.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure that no gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year take place in the city. Restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Wedding-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.