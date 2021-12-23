MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Viral video: Stampede-like scenes at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market, 'Omicron itself will be crushed to death'

Omicron threat: The video from Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market has left many social media users worried about the easy spread of the COVID-19 in such a place.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
The viral video from Delhi's Sarojini Nagar shows shoppers falling on each other and jostling for space. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @sarikatalwar)

The viral video from Delhi's Sarojini Nagar shows shoppers falling on each other and jostling for space. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @sarikatalwar)


At a time when the threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus looms large on the country, with Delhi reporting the highest number of cases of the variant, a video has emerged of stampede-like scenes purportedly at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market.

The viral video, which was said to be recorded on Sunday, shows shoppers falling on each other and struggling to take steps ahead as people pack themselves in front of street hawkers. The clip has left many social media users worried about the easy spread of the virus in such a place.

Sarojini Nagar market - Xmas Bazar. Omicron itself will be crushed to death,” Twitter user Sarika Talwar wrote.

“Omicron? What Omicron? After watching this video of Sarojini nagar market one can be sure of impending doom,” another person tweeted.

Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, blamed hawkers for the situation. "We can only ensure that customers follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour inside shops but cannot do anything about it when they are anywhere outside. The hawkers do not listen to the market association. The authorities have to take responsibility and penalise those not maintaining social distancing and not wearing masks.”

"We are scared of another lockdown as we have already faced huge losses during the two previous lockdowns. We are ready to cooperate with the authorities to improve the situation," he said.

Randhawa said the market has four gates. Guards with sanitisers and thermometers have been deployed at all gates.

Delhi’s popular markets get extremely crowded during the weekends and the festive season.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 125 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in six month, since June 22, taking its total caseload to over 14.42 lakh. Delhi has logged 57 cases of the Omicron variant so far, the highest among states and union territories.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure that no gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year take place in the city. Restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Wedding-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 #Delhi #Omicron #Sarojini Nagar
first published: Dec 23, 2021 03:21 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.