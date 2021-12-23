Omicron cases in Delhi: Nearly 20% samples sent for genome sequencing test positive for new strain

The B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant, first detected in South Africa, was designated by the World Health Organisation as a Variant of Concern (VOC), the health body's top category for worrying coronavirus variants. (Reuters)

Nearly 20 percent of samples sent for genome sequencing tested positive for the new Omicron variant in Delhi. Nearly 1 in 5 passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 has been infected with the new strain, tests conducted by the Institute of Genomic and Integrative Biology (IGIB) revealed.

Every day 15-20 samples are being sequenced at IGIB and nearly 20 percent were positive for the Omicron variant, s senior scientist of IGIB told the Times of India.

IGIB is among the labs where COVID-positive samples are being sent for genome sequencing.

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates

Notably, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently announced that samples of all Covid-positive patients would be sent for genome sequencing. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The genome sequencing of samples of all COVID-19-infected people began on December 22, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Jain said that the national capital is recording around 100-125 cases a day, while it has the capacity of genome sequencing of 400-500 samples daily.

Read | Delhi bans Christmas, New Year gatherings as Omicron threat looms

"The Delhi government-run labs at the Lok Nayak Hospital and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences can sequence 100 samples each day. Two Centre-run labs in Delhi can sequence 200-300 samples a day. So, 400-500 samples can be analysed in a day," Jain said.

The national capital reported the first case of Omicron on December 2 after a 37-year-old man who returned from Tanzania tested positive.

Also read | Genome sequencing of samples of all COVID-19 cases starts in Delhi to check for Omicron

Since then, the total number of Omicron cases in Delhi mounted to 57, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. At least 18 Omicron patients have been discharged.

The nationwide tally of Omicron cases stood at 213, as per the last update.

First flagged by South Africa in late November, the strain has now spread to 91 countries.