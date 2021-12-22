Delhi bans Christmas, New Year gatherings as Omicron threat looms

Curbs were imposed in Delhi during 2020 New Year's eve period due to the pandemic (File image: PTI)

The Delhi government on December 22 banned all "cultural events, gatherings and congregations" on Christmas and New Year over the risk posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, as the Covid cases in the national capital are rising again after a lull of almost five months.

The decision, announced by the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), comes a day after the Centre directed state governments and Union territories to remain "proactive" and consider imposing restrictions to contain the spread of Omicron, which is believed to be more transmissible than the earlier delta variant.

All District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police "shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi", the DDMA order read.

The DMs are directed to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread of the virus, the order further said.

"No mask-no entry should be strictly ensured at shops/workplaces," the DDMA noted, further adding that surprise checks should be conducted in marketplaces and official premises to ensure adherence to the mask rule.

The national capital, with 57 infections caused by the Omicron variant, accounts for the second-highest number of cases in the country after Maharashtra. The nationwide tally stood at 213, as per the last update issued by the Union health ministry.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on December 21 that at least three patients detected with the infection caused by Omicron have "no travel history".

First flagged by South Africa in late November, Omicron has now spread to 91 countries.

A total of 17 of the 34 Omicron patients admitted in the state-run Lok Nayak Hospital have been discharged, Jain said, adding that 20 other patients were admitted at private hospitals.

Health officials told reporters that the patients were stable and showed no severe symptoms.

The per-day COVID-19 infection count has been rising in Delhi over the week. The capital city on December 21 reported 102 new cases and one fatality.

According to the government data, Delhi has a buffer stock of 421 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. The government has ramped up the medical oxygen infrastructure to tackle a possible third wave and in view of the threat posed due to the Omicron variant.

The Delhi government's order banning all gatherings for the upcoming festive period comes nearly a week after the Union Health Ministry asked citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and mass gatherings, and observe low-intensity festivities.

This was followed by a letter to the state governments and union territories on December 11, in which Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan noted that the Omicron variant is "at least three times more transmissible than the Delta", which triggered a devastating second wave of the pandemic earlier this year.

"The decision making at the State/UT and district level must be very prompt and focused and take containment measures and restrictions even before these thresholds are reached," the letter underlined.