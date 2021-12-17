North Korea has banned its people from laughing for 11 days. Here's why

North Korea on Friday observed the 10th death anniversary of leader Kim Jong Il.

North Korea has reportedly banned its people from laughing or drinking as part of the 10th death anniversary of leader Kim Jong Il. The country observed the anniversary on Friday with flags at half-mast and three minutes of silence. Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea for 17 years until his death in December 2011, passing on power to his son Kim Jong Un.

“During the mourning period, we must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities,” a resident of the northeastern border city of Sinuiju told Radio Free Asia’s Korean Service.

At a square in Pyongyang, people marked the anniversary by bowing their heads in silence before portraits of Kim Jong Il and his father Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea.

People were also seen bowing before a mosaic mural of the two Kims, and leaving flowers at the base on a freezing day in Pyongyang.

North Korea's tightly controlled state media on Friday ran editorials praising Kim Jong Il's "revolutionary leadership", while urging people to remain devoted to his son.

"With respected leader Kim Jong Un at the centre, we must strengthen our party and revolutionary loyalty," said Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party.

It further stressed that people should adhere "to the ideas and leadership" of Kim Jong Un.

The country closed its borders last year to guard against the coronavirus but its economy has been badly hit by the self-imposed blockade, on top of the international sanctions over its weapons programmes.