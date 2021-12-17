MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

North Korea has banned its people from laughing for 11 days. Here's why

North Korea's tightly controlled state media ran editorials praising Kim Jong Il's "revolutionary leadership", while urging people to remain devoted to his son.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
North Korea on Friday observed the 10th death anniversary of leader Kim Jong Il.

North Korea on Friday observed the 10th death anniversary of leader Kim Jong Il.

North Korea has reportedly banned its people from laughing or drinking as part of the 10th death anniversary of leader Kim Jong Il. The country observed the anniversary on Friday with flags at half-mast and three minutes of silence. Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea for 17 years until his death in December 2011, passing on power to his son Kim Jong Un.

“During the mourning period, we must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities,” a resident of the northeastern border city of Sinuiju told Radio Free Asia’s Korean Service.

At a square in Pyongyang, people marked the anniversary by bowing their heads in silence before portraits of Kim Jong Il and his father Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea.

People were also seen bowing before a mosaic mural of the two Kims, and leaving flowers at the base on a freezing day in Pyongyang.

North Korea's tightly controlled state media on Friday ran editorials praising Kim Jong Il's "revolutionary leadership", while urging people to remain devoted to his son.

Close

Related stories

"With respected leader Kim Jong Un at the centre, we must strengthen our party and revolutionary loyalty," said Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party.

It further stressed that people should adhere "to the ideas and leadership" of Kim Jong Un.

The country closed its borders last year to guard against the coronavirus but its economy has been badly hit by the self-imposed blockade, on top of the international sanctions over its weapons programmes.

(With inputs from AFP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kim Jong Un #North Korea
first published: Dec 17, 2021 03:23 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.