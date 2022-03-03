English
    'No idea there was such shortage': Anand Mahindra mulls opening medical college

    Anand Mahindra's tweet comes in the backdrop of the Ministry of External Affairs releasing data on the number of Indian students studying medicine abroad. According to it, about 18,000 students are pursuing medicine in Ukraine.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra also took note of a Twitter user's recommendation of making the fee structure affordable.

    Setting up a medical college might be in the agenda for Anand Mahindra as the industrialist took to Twitter on Thursday and asked Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani to possibly explore the idea.

    "I had no idea that there was such a shortfall of medical colleges in India. CP Gurnani, could we explore the idea of establishing a medical studies institution on the campus of Mahindra University?" tweeted Anand Mahindra.

    While Twitter users welcomed the Mahindra Group Chairman's idea, they also cautioned him against fixing steep fee structures like most private medical institutions.




    Mahindra's tweet comes in the backdrop of Foreign Ministry data on the number of Indian students studying medicine abroad.

    Ukraine has been a choice for thousands of Indian medical students every year, and it is estimated that around 18,000 of them were in Ukraine.

    According to the National Medical Commission, there are 605 medical colleges with a total of 90,825 MBBS seats a year and around 1.6 million students took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for MBBS admissions in 2021.

    Hence, only one out of 16 aspirants has the chance to get selected for medical studies in India, forcing them to look at countries such as Ukraine, Belarus, Russian, Georgia, Armenia, China, the Philippines, and Trinidad & Tobago where relatively good quality medical education is offered at one-third the rates of private medical education in India.
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #CP Gurnani #Mahindra group #Mahindra university #medical colleges
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 01:54 pm

