Nitin Gadkari reaches parliament in first-of-its kind hydrogen-powered car as fuel prices soar

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday arrived at parliament in a white hydrogen-powered car -- the first of its kind in India.



Gadkari has been vocal about transitioning to renewable and green energy and this car -- a pilot project -- seems to be a push in that direction at a time when there has been widespread public dissatisfaction owing to the soaring fuel prices.

Through the demonstration, the Minister wanted to spread awareness about Hydrogen based Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) technology and its benefits.

Speaking to reporters outside the parliament, Gadkari said the electric vehicle was christened "Mirai". "It means the future... India will soon become Green Hydrogen exporting country," he said.

"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, our government, through ‘National Hydrogen Mission’ is committed to focus on green and clean energy," Nitin Gadkari said. He added that the Centre has initiated Rs 3,000-crore into the mission.

The Minister further assured green hydrogen would be manufactured in India, and refuelling stations be established generating sustainable job opportunities in the country.

"To become 'Atmanirbhar', we've introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water. This car is a pilot project. Now, manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in country, imports will be curbed and new employment opportunities will be created," Gadkari said.

Earlier this month, Gadkari had launched India's first hydrogen-based advanced FCEV - Toyota Mirai. He had said that green hydrogen was "an efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable energy pathway to make India energy self-reliant".