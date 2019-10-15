‘Nirbhaya's friend charged news channels in thousands to recount December 16 incident’

Having recently watched Netflix series ‘Delhi Crime’, based on the Nirbhaya gangrape case, senior journalist Ajit Anjum decided to disclose how the victim’s friend exploited the incident to make fast bucks.

Awindra Pratap Pandey, who was accompanying the gangrape victim to Dwarka on the night of the fateful incident, had allegedly charged media outlets thousands of rupees to recount details of the tragedy.

Seven years have passed since the horrific case of gangrape and mutilation shook the nation, but watching the Netflix series brought back Anjum’s memories of how Pandey and his conniving uncle exploited the situation.

According to the scribe, back in 2012, when all the news outlets were hunting exclusives on the brutal gangrape case, Pandey’s uncle would act as his agent and fix the amount he would charge different channels to give out details of the dark December night.

During that time, one of Anjum’s sources had informed him that the youth and his uncle were cashing in on this. They were charging as much as Rs 1 lakh from each channel to speak on how that night unfolded.

The journalist had decided to expose the youth then itself. A sting operation was carried out accordingly in September 2013, where Pandey was caught red-handed. However, the video clip of the sting was never published, neither was the youth and his kin exposed.

When asked what might have prompted Anjum to withhold the video, he said: “Since the youth was the sole witness in the case, he had thought that exposing the youth would weaken the impact the case had on the nation. The defence for the accused could also misuse it... For the media, journalistic values, editorial prestige and sensitivity are more important than TRPs.”

The journalist posted a series of tweets in Hindi from his social media handle, speaking about the incident, on October 11. Translated, they read: “The incident is of September 2013, when I was the Managing Editor of News 24. A fast-track court had pronounced death sentence for the gang-rape convicts. Every channel was covering the Nirbhaya case and the victim's friend was sharing details of the fateful night on several channels. By then I had already seen him on TV one-too-many times, but couldn't recall seeing any pain in his eyes."

"Nevertheless, I told my reporters to rope him in for an interview with us also but was informed that he was charging thousands of rupees to appear on TV channels. At first, the uncle had demanded Rs 1 lakh, which was negotiated and fixed at Rs 70,000. I decided to conduct a sting showing him accept the money to expose him. The sting was a success but I decided against making it public."

— Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) October 12, 2019



वाकया सितंबर 2013 का है.निर्भया रेप कांड के आरोपियों को फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट ने मौत की सजा सुनाई थी.सभी चैनलों पर निर्भया कांड के बारे में लगातार कवरेज हो रहा था.मैं उस वक्त 'न्यूज 24' का मैनेजिंग एडिटर था. निर्भया का दोस्त कुछ चैनलों पर उस जघन्य कांड की कहानी सुना रहा था.

(2/10)

— Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) October 12, 2019



मैंने भी अपने रिपोर्टर्स को निर्भया के दोस्त को अपने स्टूडियो लाने की जिम्मेदारी दी. कुछ देर में मुझे बताया गया कि उसका दोस्त अपने चाचा के साथ ही स्टूडियो जाता है और इसके बदले हजारों रुपए लेता है. सुनकर पहले तो यकीन नहीं हुआ . उस लड़के पर बहुत गुस्सा भी आया

( 3/10)

— Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) October 12, 2019



मैं इस बात पर बौखलाया था कि जिस लड़के के सामने उसकी गर्लफ्रेंड गैंगरेप और दरिंदगी की शिकार होकर दुनिया से रुखसत हो गई हो , उसकी दास्तान सुनाने के बदले वो लड़का चैनलों से 'डील' कर रहा है. मैं उसको लगातार टीवी पर देख रहा था. मुझे उसकी आंखों में कभी दर्द नहीं दिख रहा था.

(4/10)

— Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) October 12, 2019



मैंने फैसला किया कि पैसे मांगते और पैसे लेते हुए निर्भया के इस दोस्त का स्टिंग करुंगा और ऑन एयर एक्सपोज करुंगा .उसकी जगह मैंने खुद को रखकर कई बार सोचा. लगातार सोचता रहा. वहशियों की शिकार दोस्त की चीखें जिसके कानों में गूंजी होंगी,वो पैसे ले लेकर चैनलों को कहानी सुनाएगा?

(5/10)

— Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) October 12, 2019



मेरे रिपोर्टर ने मेरे सामने बैठकर मोबाइल से उस लड़के के चाचा से बात की. उसने एक लाख लेकर स्टूडियो में आने की बात की. कम करके 70 हजार पर बात तय हुई. मैंने सोचा कि कहीं चाचा तो भतीजे के नाम पर पैसे नहीं ले रहा?

मैं चाहता था कि पैसे उस लड़के के सामने दिए जाएं

(6/10)

— Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) October 12, 2019



निर्भया के उस 'दोस्त' के सामने स्टूडियो इंटरव्यू के लिए 70 हजार दिए गए. खुफिया कैमरे में सब रिकार्ड हुआ . फिर उसे स्टूडियो ले जाया गया. दस मिनट की बातचीत के बाद ऑन एयर ही उस लड़के से पूछा गया कि आप निर्भया की दर्दनाक दास्तान सुनाने के लिए चैनलों से पैसे क्यों लेते हो ?

(7/10)

— Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) October 12, 2019



हमने तय किया था कि ये शो पहले रिकार्ड करेंगे . फिर तय करेंगे कि क्या करना है . वो लड़का पैसे लेने की बात से इंकार करता रहा . फिर रिकार्डिंग के दौरान ही उस लड़के को ऑन स्क्रीन ही उसके स्टिंग का हिस्सा दिखाया गया . तब उसके होश उड़ गए .कैमरों के सामने उसने माफी मांगी .

(8/10)

— Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) October 12, 2019



'न्यूज 24 ' के स्टूडियो से बाहर आने के बाद मैं खुद उसे जलील करता रहा. मेरा गुस्सा सिर्फ इस बात को लेकर था कि तुम्हारी दोस्त तुम्हारी आंखों के सामने दरिंदगी की शिकार हुई. तुम बच गए.वो मर गई और तुम उस वारदात को सुना -सुनाकर चैनलों से लाखों रुपए कमाने में लगे हो ?

(9/10)

— Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) October 12, 2019



दूसरे माले के स्टूडियो से लेकर ग्राउंड फ्लोर तक न्यूजरुम के साथी जमा हो गए थे.सब गुस्से में थे कि कैसा ये लड़का है,जिसने निर्भया की कहानी को कमाने का जरिया बना लिया है.सब चाहते थे तुरंत पूरा शो ऑन एयर हो ताकि हकीकत पता चले.तब तक सभी चैनल उस लड़के का इंटरव्यू दिखा रहे थे.

(10/10)

— Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) October 12, 2019