Met Gala 2023: Theme, Where to watch and which Indian celebrity is attending

The Met Gala 2023 is almost upon us as celebrities get ready to gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday May 1 dressed in keeping with the gala’s theme.

Here are a few things to know about the fundraising event:

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is a fundraising event that is organised on the first Monday of May every year and is organised by Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Met Gala 2023 Theme

The theme for the Met Gala 2023 is dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld, the late designer who was also the creative director of Chanel. The theme is titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", the dress code is "In honor of Karl." Lagerfeld died in 2019.

Where to watch Met Gala 2023?

The Met Gala 2023 can be streamed live on the feed of the fashion magazine Vogue.

Co-chairs of Met Gala 2023

The celebrities co-chairing the event in 2023 are Michaela Coel and Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue’s editorial director Anna Wintour.

Indian Presence

From India, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will make her maiden appearance at the Met Gala. Bhatt will wear an outfit designed by Prabal Gurung, who had previously designed Deepika Padukone's outfit.

The actress will be attending the event on a high after winning the Filmfare "Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)" award for her performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

