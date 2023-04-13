Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut this year: report

Alia Bhatt will reportedly attend the Met Gala this year (Image credit: @aliaabhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt will make her debut appearance at the Met Gala this year, according to a report in Elle India. The Bollywood actor will join the league of stars like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone who have attended the fashion extravaganza before her.

Billed as the biggest night in fashion, the annual Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Attendance to the exclusive event is by invitation only – and these invites are highly coveted. Elle India has learned that Alia Bhatt will be among the A-list stars attending the Met Gala on May 1 this year, ahead of her international debut with Netflix’s Heart of Stone.

For her debut Met Gala appearance, the 30-year-old will wear an outfit from Prabal Gurung. The Nepalese-American designer is already an international favourite – his creations have been seen on Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, Demi Moore and Oprah Winfrey, to name just a few. Deepika Padukone also wore a Prabal Gurung creation to the Met Gala in 2018, while Isha Ambani donned the designer’s creation for fashion’s biggest night out the following year.

The theme for Met Gala 2023 is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ in honour of the legendary fashion designer. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer will be co-chairing the event.