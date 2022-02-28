English
    'Proud moment for us women': Congratulatory messages pour in for new SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch

    Madhabi Puri Buch was not only the first woman as Whole Time Member of SEBI, but also the first person from the private sector as well. She started her career with ICICI Bank.

    February 28, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
    Madhabi Puri Buch was previously nominated to lead a new technology committee set up by the market regulator.

    After Madhabi Puri Buch's appointment as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the first woman to head the market regulator.

    Deepak Shenoy, founder of Capital Mind, tweeted: "I wish her the very best, and I hope great things happen at SEBI in the years ahead!"

    Securities lawyer Sandeep Parekh called Buch a "superb choice for SEBI". "Congratulations to Ms. Buch - having interacted with her during my time as a committee member of mutual fund advisory committee, can vouch that she is not just competent, but also very very data driven. Superb choice for SEBI. Tough, intelligent and data driven," he tweeted.

    Here are a few other reactions on Twitter:




    Madhabi Puri Buch, also a former SEBI Whole Time Member, was previously nominated to lead a new technology committee set up by the market regulator.

    She was not only the first woman as WTM of SEBI, but also the first person from the private sector as well. She started her career with ICICI Bank.

    Read more about Buch here.
    Tags: #Madhabi Puri-Buch #SEBI
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 02:12 pm

