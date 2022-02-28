English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as SEBI chairperson

    Madhabi Puri Buch, a former SEBI Whole Time Member, was previously nominated to lead a new technology committee set up by the market regulator.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST

    Madhabi Puri Buch has been named the chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the first woman to head the capital market regulator as the tenure of incumbent Ajay Tyagi ends on February 28.

    Madhabi Puri Buch, a former SEBI Whole Time Member, was previously nominated to lead a new technology committee set up by the market regulator.

    Buch was not only the first woman as WTM of SEBI, but also the first person from the private sector as well. She started her career with ICICI Bank, went on to become MD and CEO at ICICI Securities from Feb 2009 to May 2011.

    In 2011, she left for Singapore to join Greater Pacific Capital LLP.

    The stock market was awaiting clarity on whether  SEBI would get a new chairman or the current one, Ajay Tyagi, would get another extension.

    Close

    Related stories

    To be sure, the finance ministry invited applications in October for the post of chairman and the deadline for submission was December 6.

    Also Read: Govt to soon decide on SEBI Chairman appointment

    On February 22, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: "Shortlisting for the post probably is yet to happen."

    The government gave an extension to UK Sinha for three years, making him the second longest-serving chief of SEBI after D R Mehta.

    Also Read: SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi on insider trading, mutual funds and first-time investors

    As per the procedure for appointment of regulators, candidates are shortlisted by the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee headed by the cabinet secretary. Based upon interactions, the FSRASC recommends the name to the appointments committee of cabinet headed by prime minister Narendra Modi.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ajay Tyagi #Finance Ministry #Madhabi Puri-Buch #SEBI #Sebi chairman
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 10:23 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.